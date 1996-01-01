7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two bicycles are pulling a bicycle that has a broken chain. The forces exerted by the two bicycles are 12 lb, and 8 lb, and the angle between these forces is 35.6°. Determine the magnitude of the equilibrant and the angle it makes with the 12 lb force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
19.1 lb at an angle of 165.9° with the 12-lb force
B
20.2 lb at an angle of 168.1° with the 12-lb force
C
17.3 lb at an angle of 167.4° with the 12-lb force
D
18.8 lb at an angle of 172.2° with the 12-lb force