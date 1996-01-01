Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Sum and Difference Formulas
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Express the following difference as one trigonometric function only. Then, determine its exact value by using a unit circle.
(sin 13π/8)(cos 7π/24) - (cos 13π/8)(sin 7π/24)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sin (4π/3); -(√3)/2
B
sin (11π/6); -1/2
C
cos (5π/6); -(√3)/2
D
cos (7π/4); (√2)/2