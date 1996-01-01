6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the exact values of , , and if , and terminates in the second quadrant. Use trigonometric identities.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cotθ=2524, cscθ=241201, secθ=−251201
B
cotθ=−2524, cscθ=251201, secθ=−241201
C
cotθ=257, cscθ=24771, secθ=−25771
D
cotθ=−257, cscθ=24771, secθ=−25771