7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
95PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two forces A and B are shown and are acting on a certain point. The angle between forces A and B is 63° 40'. Determine the magnitude of force B and the resultant if the resultant makes an angle of 27° 20' with force A and the magnitude of force A is 812 lb.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Force B: 629.3 lb, resultant: 1228.3 lb
B
Force B: 598.1 lb, resultant: 1240.2 lb
C
Force B: 649.1 lb, resultant: 1237.5 lb
D
Force B: 576.8 lb, resultant: 1204.3 lb