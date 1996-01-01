Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Angles and the Trigonometric Functions Right Triangle Trigonometry
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
If it takes 3 hours for a girl to go from her home to the office at a speed of 30 km/h, then determine the distance between the hospital and the office. The bearing from her home to the hospital is N 54° W, from her home to the office is S 80° W, and from the office to the hospital is N 36° E.
If it takes 3 hours for a girl to go from her home to the office at a speed of 30 km/h, then determine the distance between the hospital and the office. The bearing from her home to the hospital is N 54° W, from her home to the office is S 80° W, and from the office to the hospital is N 36° E.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
64.74 km
B
52.62 km
C
88.66 km
D
66.88 km