7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two telecommunication towers, K, and L, are situated on a north-south line, with K located to the north of L. The distance between the telecommunication towers is 8.34 mi. From K, the bearing of a power transmission tower is 126.3°, and from L, the bearing is 73.8°. Determine the distance between K and the power transmission tower.
A
10.1 mi
B
9.2 mi
C
12.6 mi
D
13.7 mi