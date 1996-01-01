7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two forces, 898 newtons, and 356 newtons, are concurrent (their lines of action pass through a common point). If the resultant force is 1044 newtons, what is the angle between the two forces?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
104.2°
B
75.8°
C
112.9°
D
67.1°