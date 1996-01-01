Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Right Triangle Trigonometry
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the height of the tree for which the angle of elevation from a stone on the ground to the top of the tree is 39°30' and the angle of elevation for another stone which is 19 m farther back to the top of the tree, is 25°40'.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
21.89 m
B
89.21 m
C
63.78
D
78.63