2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
cos θ = -3/7 , and θ lies in quadrant III
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sin θ = (-2√10)/7, tan θ = (2√10)/3, csc θ = (-7√10)/20, sec θ = -7/3, cot θ = (3√10)/20
B
sin θ = (-2√10)/7, tan θ = (3√10)/20, csc θ = (-7√10)/20, sec θ = -7/3, cot θ = (2√10)/3
C
sin θ = (-7√10)/20, tan θ = (2√10)/3, csc θ = (-2√10)/7, sec θ = -7/3, cot θ = (3√10)/20
D
sin θ = (2√10)/7, tan θ = (2√10)/3, csc θ = (7√10)/20, sec θ = -7/3, cot θ = (3√10)/20