6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
108PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the exact solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees.
2cos(4θ)=1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{240°+360°n,1200°+360°n,where n is any integer}
B
{60°+1440°n,300°+1440°n,where n is any integer}
C
{240°+1440°n,1200°+1440°n,where n is any integer}
D
{60°+1440°n,1200°+1440°n,where n is any integer}