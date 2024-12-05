Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the six circular function values of θ. The angle θ is in standard position and the terminal side intersects the unit circle at the specified point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sin θ = -12/37, cos θ = -35/37, tan θ = 12/35, cot θ = 35/12, sec θ = -37/35, csc θ = -37/12
B
sin θ = 12/37, cos θ = -35/37, tan θ = -12/35, cot θ = -35/12, sec θ = -37/35, csc θ = 37/12
C
sin θ = 35/37, cos θ = -12/37, tan θ = -35/12, cot θ = -12/35, sec θ = -37/12, csc θ = 37/35
D
sin θ = -35/37, cos θ = -12/37, tan θ = 35/12, cot θ = 12/35, sec θ = -37/12, csc θ = -37/35