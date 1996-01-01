Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.

﻿ 10 sin ⁡ 2 θ + 3 sin ⁡ θ = 1 10\sin^2\theta+3\sin\theta=1 10sin2θ+3sinθ=1﻿