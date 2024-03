With the help of a calculator, find the solutions of the given equation over the interval  [ 0 , 2 π ) [0 , 2π) [0,2π). Round your answer to three decimal places.

 4 sin ⁡ ( 3 x ) − x 3 + 3 = 0 4\sin(3x)-x^3+3=0 4sin(3x)−x3+3=0