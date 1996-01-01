7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
110PRACTICE PROBLEM
A yacht is sailing in the direction S 59° 00′ E. If the speed of the current is zero, the yacht sails at a speed of 37 km/h. The resultant direction of the yacht is in the east because the current is flowing directly in the north. Determine the actual speed of the yacht and the speed of the current.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Speed of current: 12.2 km/h, Actual speed of yacht: 71.3 km/h
B
Speed of current: 71.3 km/h, Actual speed of yacht: 12.2 km/h
C
Speed of current: 31.7 km/h, Actual speed of yacht: 19.1 km/h
D
Speed of current: 19.1 km/h, Actual speed of yacht: 31.7 km/h