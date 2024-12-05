Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Angles and the Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
csc(7π/6)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
csc(7π/6)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-2
B
-1/2
C
1/2
D
2