Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem Practice Problems
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form.
(9 + 4i) + (2 - 8i)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form.
(7 + 9i) - (2 - 6i)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form.
11 - (- 2 + 6i) - (- 17 - 2i)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form.
11i - (19 - 5i)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form.
- 8i(2i - 9)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form.
(- 2 + 7i)(11 + 2i)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form.
(4 - 3i)(- 5 - 7i)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form if possible.
(- 13 + i)(- 13 - i)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form.
(15 + 2i)2
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and have the answer in standard form.
9/(2 - i)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and have the answer in standard form.
12i/(7 - 5i)
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form.
√(- 841)
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form.
√(- 245)
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form.
√(22 - 8 • 0.25 • 20)
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
√(- 121) - √(- 81)
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
4√(- 25) + 2√(- 81)
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(- 5 + √(- 25))2
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(- 4 - √(- 11))2
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(- 6 + √- 27)/15
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(- 2 + √- 20)/32
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
√(- 20)[√(- 6) - √(7)]
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(2√(- 7))(- 8√(- 18))
Which of the following expressions is equivalent to (4 - 5i)(9 - i) - (11 - i)(11 + i)?
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(11 + 17i)(11 - 17i)
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
15/(3 + i)
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(3 + 7i)/(6 - 2i)
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
√(- 700) - √(- 567)
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(- 6 + √(- 64))2
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(39 + √- 507)/13
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(3 - 9i)(1 + 8i)