Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions Practice Problems
Using the key features of the given graph, draw the reciprocal function that corresponds to it and identify the equation of the resulting function.
Sketch the graph of the following cosecant function using three periods.
y = 4 csc x
Sketch the graph of the following cosecant function using two periods.
y = (1/3)csc(x/3)
Sketch the graph of the following cosecant function using two periods.
y = - 3 csc(2πx)
Sketch the graph of the following secant function using two periods.
y = - (1/3)sec(2πx)
Sketch the graph of the following cosecant function using two periods.
y = csc(- π + 2x)
Sketch the graph of the following secant function using two periods.
y = 4sec(2x - π)
Sketch the graph of the following secant function using two periods.
y = sec(4x + π/4) - 1
Sketch the graph of the following cosecant function using two periods.
y = 2 csc |2x|