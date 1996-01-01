Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions Practice Problems
Sketch the graph of the following function. Consider only one period:
y = 5 cos ((1/5)x) + 4
Sketch the graph of the following function. Consider only one period:
y = -6 sin (4πx) - 5
Graph the function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by performing the addition of the y-coordinates
y = 8cos x + 3sin x
Graph the function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by performing the addition of the y-coordinates
y = cos x + 3cos 2x
Graph the function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by performing the addition of y-coordinates.
y = 3cos x + sin 2x
Graph the function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by performing the addition of y-coordinates.
y = cos(2πx) + 2sin(πx/3)
Plot the function f, g, h in the same coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by adding or subtracting the y-coordinates.
f(x) = 4 cos 2x, g(x) = 3cos x, h(x) = (f + g)(x)
Plot the function f, g, h in the same coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by adding or subtracting the y-coordinates.
f(x) = 2 sin 2x, g(x) = 3cos x, h(x) = (f - g)(x)
Apply a vertical translation to plot a single cycle of the function.
y = 3cos[(1/6)x] − 5