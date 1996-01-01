Inverse Trigonometric Functions Practice Problems
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
sin(sin-1 0.7)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
sin-1 (sin 2π/3)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
tan (tan-1 175)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
tan-1 [tan(-π/3)]
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
tan-1 (tan 3π/4)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
sin-1 (sin 2π)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
sin(sin-1 2π)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
sin- 1((√3)/2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
sin- 1(- (√3)/2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
sin- 1(- (√2)/2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
cos- 1((√2)/2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
cos- 1(- 1/2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
tan- 1(1)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
tan- 1(- 1)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
cot- 1(1)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
cot- 1(- 1)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and approximate the answer (in radians) to four significant figures.
sin- 1(0.8)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and approximate the answer (in radians) to four significant figures.
sin- 1(- 0.87)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and approximate the answer (in radians) to three significant figures.
cos- 1(4/9)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and approximate the answer (in radians) to three significant figures.
cos- 1((√3)/8)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and approximate the answer (in radians) to three significant figures.
tan- 1(- 54)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and approximate the answer (in radians) to three significant figures.
tan- 1(- √289)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression using the properties of the inverse functions.
cot(cot-1 7π)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression using the properties of the inverse functions.
sec(sec-1 5π)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression using the properties of the inverse functions.
cot-1 (cot 5π/6)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
csc- 1(- √2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
sec- 1(- 2)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
tan (sin⁻¹ 2x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
sin (tan⁻¹ 4x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
sin (cos⁻¹ (5/x))
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
csc (sin⁻¹ (3/x))
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
sec (sin⁻¹ (4/√(x2 + 16)))
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
csc (tan⁻¹ 3x)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
cos (sin-1 (35/37))
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
tan (cos-1 (12/37))
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
tan [sin-1 (-20/29)]
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
sin (cos⁻¹ (√3/2))
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
tan [cos-1 (-2/5)]
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
cos [tan-1 (-6/7)]
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
cot (csc-1 6)
Perform transformation on the given graph of y = sin⁻¹ x to graph the following function. Then, identify the domain and range. Express the domain and range in interval notation.
f(x) = sin⁻¹ x + 3π/2
Perform transformation on the given graph of y = cos⁻¹ x to graph the following function. Then, identify the domain and range. Express the domain and range in interval notation.
f(x) = cos⁻¹ (x + 8)
Perform transformation on the given graph of y = tan⁻¹ x to graph the following function. Then, identify the domain and range. Express the domain and range in interval notation.
f(x) = -5 tan⁻¹ x
Perform transformation on the given graph of y = cos⁻¹ x to graph the following function. Then, identify the domain and range. Express the domain and range in interval notation.
f(x) = cos⁻¹ (x/5)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
sin⁻¹ (-1/2)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
cos⁻¹ (-(√3)/2)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
sin (cos⁻¹ ((√3)/2))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
tan (cos⁻¹ ((√2)/2))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
sec(tan⁻¹ √3)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
cos (sin⁻¹ (63/65))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
tan (sin⁻¹ (-21/29))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
cos⁻¹ (cos (2π/7))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
cos⁻¹ (sin (4π/3))