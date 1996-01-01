Vectors Practice Problems
Given the following vector, v, obtain the unit vector (u) that aligns with the direction of v.
v = 13i
Given the following vector, v, obtain the unit vector (u) that aligns with the direction of v.
v = 16 i - 12 j
Given the following vector, v, obtain the unit vector (u) that aligns with the direction of v.
v = 11 i - 7 j
Given the following vector, v, obtain the unit vector (u) that aligns with the direction of v.
v = 5 i + j
For the vector with the following magnitude || v|| and angle Q (in degrees), express the vector v in terms of i and j.
||v|| = 26, Q = 60°
For a vector v with the following magnitude || v|| and angle Q (in degrees), express it in terms of i and j.
||v|| = 16, Q = 315°
For a vector v with the following magnitude ||v|| and angle Q, express it in terms of i and j. Round values to four significant figures if necessary.
||v|| = 6/7, Q = 167°
Draw the following vector and consider the origin as its initial point. Then, calculate its magnitude.
v = 12i + 3j
Draw the following vector and consider the origin as its initial point. Then, calculate its magnitude.
v = 2i - 8j
Draw the following vector and consider the origin as its initial point. Then, calculate its magnitude.
v = -13i - 5j
Draw the following vector and consider the origin as its initial point. Then, calculate its magnitude.
v = -14i
A vector b starts at M and ends at N. Express the vector b in terms of i and j.
M = (-10, -3), N = (9, 4)
A vector b starts at M and ends at N. Express the vector b in terms of i and j.
M = (-12, 5), N = (-8, 1)
A vector b starts at M and ends at N. Express the vector b in terms of i and j.
M = (-3, 15), N = (-4, -4)
A vector b starts at M and ends at N. Express the vector b in terms of i and j.
M = (-10, 7), N = (14, 8)
For the given vectors a and b, find out if a = b where a and b have the same direction.
For the given vectors a and b, find out if a = b where a and b have the same direction.
Considering the vectors a = 11i - 4j and b = -8i + 6j, determine the following vector:
a + b
Considering the vectors a = 11i - 4j and b = -8i + 6j, determine the following vector:
a - b
Considering the vectors a = 11i - 4j and b = -8i + 6j, determine the following vector:
b - a
Considering the vectors b = -12i - 8j and c = -9i + 6j, determine the following vector:
5c + 7b
Considering the vectors b = -12i - 8j and c = -9i + 6j , determine the following vector:
9b - 15c
Considering the vectors a = 11i - 4j and b = -8i + 6j, determine the following scalar:
||b - a||
Find 7a - (3b - 2c) using the following vectors:
a = -5i + 6j, b = 2i + 7j, c = 10i + 9j
Find ||a + b||2 - ||a - b||2 using the following vectors:
a = -5i + 6j, b = 2i + 7j
Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector "a" given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.
a = -14i + 21j
Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector "a" given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.
a = (7i - 3j) - (7i - 13j)
Draw the following vector and consider the origin as its initial point. Then, calculate its magnitude.
v = -5i + 12j
Draw the following vector and consider the origin as its initial point. Then, calculate its magnitude.
v = -5i
The vector b starts from M and ends at N. Express the vector b in terms of i and j.
M = (-8, 0), N = (-7, -7)
Given the following vector, a, obtain the unit vector that aligns with the direction of a.
a = -2i + 9j
The vector b starts from M and ends at N. Express the vector b in terms of i and j.
M = (-6, 7), N = (-3, 10)