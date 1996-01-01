Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas Practice Problems
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
sin 2β where cot β = 4, β lies in quadrant III
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
cos 2β where cot β = 4, β lies in quadrant III
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
tan 2β where cot β = 4, β lies in quadrant III
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
sin 2β where sin β = -3/4, β lies in quadrant III
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
cos 2β where sin β = -3/4, β lies in quadrant III
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
tan 2β where sin β = -3/4, β lies in quadrant III
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
2sin (β/2)cos (β/2)
Use a product-to-sum formula to write the following expression as a sum or difference:
(sin 22x)(sin 18x)
Use a product-to-sum formula to write the following expression as a sum or difference:
(sin 15x)(cos 9x)
Use a sum-to-product formula to write the following expression as a product:
sin 36x - sin 38x
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
sin 2β
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
cos 2β
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
tan 2β
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
sin 2Δ
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
tan 2Δ
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
sin 2β where sinβ = 12/37, β lies in quadrant II.
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
cos 2β where sinβ = 12/37, β lies in quadrant II.
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
tan 2β; sinβ = 12/37, β lies in quadrant II.
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
sin 2β where sinβ = 9/41, β lies in quadrant II.
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
cos 2β where sinβ = 9/41, β lies in quadrant II.
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
tan 2β where sinβ = 9/41, β lies in quadrant II.
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
sin 2β where cosβ = 84/85 β lies in quadrant IV.
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
cos 2β where cosβ = 21/29, β lies in quadrant IV.
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
tan 2β where cosβ = 21/29, β lies in quadrant IV.
Determine the exact value of the following expression by writing it as the sine of a double angle.
2 sin (22.5°) cos (22.5°)
Determine the exact value of the following expression by writing it as the cosine of a double angle.
cos² 112.5° - sin² 112.5°
Determine the exact value of the following expression by writing it as the cosine of a double angle.
2[cos (11π/12)]2 - 1