Sum and Difference Formulas Practice Problems
Find the exact value of sin 105° using the relationship given below.
105° = 150° - 45°
Determine the exact value of the following expression by using the difference identity:
sin (315° - 120°)
Determine the exact value of the following expression by using a sum or difference identity:
sin 645°
Determine the exact value of the following expression by using a sum identity:
tan (7π/6 + 5π/3)
Determine the exact value of the following expression by using the difference identity:
tan (11π/6 - 3π/4)
Express the following sum as one trigonometric function only. Then, determine its exact value by using a unit circle:
sin 68° cos 82° + cos 68° sin 82°
Express the following difference as one trigonometric function only. Then, determine its exact value by using a unit circle.
(sin 13π/8)(cos 7π/24) - (cos 13π/8)(sin 7π/24)
Determine the exact value of sin (A + B) using the following information:
sin A = 13/85, A is in quadrant II
sin B = 16/65, B is in quadrant I
Determine the exact value of sin (A + B) using the following information:
cos A = -9/41, A is in quadrant III
sin B = -1/3, B is in quadrant IV
Determine the exact value of tan (A + B) using the following information:
cos A = -9/41, A is in quadrant III
sin B = -1/3, B is in quadrant IV
Determine the exact value of tan (A + B) using the following information:
sin A = 13/85, A is in quadrant II
sin B = 16/65, B is in quadrant I
a) 11/220
b) -220/221
c) -21/221
d) 21/220
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
sin (A + B), sinA = 9/10, π/2 < A <π, tanB = 2/9, π < B <3π/2
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
tan (A + B), sinA = 9/10, π/2 < A <π, tanB = 2/9, π < B <3π/2
Express the expression as a simplified single-term expression.
sin(18A -7B) cos(7B) + cos(18A -7B) sin(7B)
Convert the given trigonometric expression into an equivalent expression using a product-to-sum identity.
sin(35x)cos(38x)
Convert the given trigonometric expression into an equivalent expression using a product-to-sum identity.
cos(103x/2)sin(101x/2)
Using a sum or difference formula, determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression.
sin 255°
Using a sum or difference formula, determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression.
tan(7π/12)
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
sin(A +B), sinA = 7/25, 0 < A < π/2 and sinB = 9/41, π/2 < B < π
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
tan(A +B), sinA = 7/25, 0 < A < π/2 and sinB = 9/41, π/2 < B < π
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
sin2B, sinA = 7/25, 0 < A < π/2 and sinB = 9/41, π/2 < B < π
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
sin(A +B), sinA = -1/7, π < A < 3π/2 and cosB = -1/7, π < B < 3π/2
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
tan(A +B), sinA = -1/7, π < A < 3π/2 and cosB = -1/7, π < B < 3π/2