Trigonometric Equations Practice Problems
Classify the equation whether it is a contradiction, an identity, or a conditional. Then, provide its solution set.
7(3x + 6) = 3x + 15 + 9(2x + 3)
Classify the equation whether it is a contradiction, an identity, or a conditional. Then, provide its solution set.
12(x - 6) = 13x - 72
Classify the equation whether it is a contradiction, an identity, or a conditional. Then, provide its solution set.
-8(x + 6) = -14(x + 3)
Classify the equation whether it is a contradiction, an identity, or a conditional. Then, provide its solution set.
9(x + 5) = 3(x + 11) + 6(x + 8)
Which of the following equations is not linear?
a) 9x + 17 (5x - 3) = -9x
b) 7x2 - 19x + 13 = 0
c) 19x + 21x = 52
d) 0.09x - 0.04x = 0.70
Using the zero-factor property, solve the quadratic equation for m.
m2 - 15m + 36 = 0
Using the zero-factor property, solve the quadratic equation for m.
4m2 - 17m - 15 = 0
Using the zero-factor property, solve the quadratic equation for m.
49m2 - 14m + 1 = 0
Using the square root property, solve the following quadratic equation for h.
h2 = 1369
Using the square root property, solve the following quadratic equation for h.
h2 - 216 = 0
Using the square root property, solve the following quadratic equation for k.
(8k - 5)2 = 75
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation.
- 4(x - 14) > 5x - 7
Using the zero-factor property, solve the quadratic equation for m.
49m2 + 28m + 4 = 0
Use the quadratic formula to solve the given quadratic equation.
p2 - 30p + 81 = 0
Use the quadratic formula to solve the given quadratic equation.
3x2 - 67x - 200 = 0
Use the quadratic formula to solve the given quadratic equation.
p2 - 10p + 22 = 0
Find the solution for the given inequality and provide the solution set in interval notation.
13x +24 ≤ -67
Find the solution for the given inequality and provide the solution set in interval notation.
-17x + 8 ≤ 161
Find the solution for the given inequality and provide the solution set in interval notation.
-5x - 11 ≤ 1 + x
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation.
(9x + 22)/-5 ≤ 6x + 19
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation.
-29 ≤ x + 14 ≤ 39
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation.
-39 < 24 + 7x < 94
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation.
41 ≤ 8x + 17 ≤ 73