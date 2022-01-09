Microscopic Appearance of Stratified Squamous Epithelium Stratified squamous epithelium consists of multiple layers of cells. The cells closest to the free surface are very flat, somewhat like a tall pile of very flat cookies. Stratified squamous epithelium is found in areas of the body subject to friction, where it can provide protection to the underlying tissue. Stratified squamous epithelium is always situated between a free surface... and connective tissue. At increased magnification, notice the cells in the bottom layers look bigger and more round. This is because they are young and dividing by mitosis. These cells have not yet taken on their mature shape. Notice that the mature cells in the top layers are very flat, which gives the tissue the name "squamous." Always look at the cells near the free surface to determine the shape of the cells. Stratified squamous epithelium covers our external body surface, making up the epidermis of the skin. Stratified squamous epithelium also lines internal passageways, such as the esophagus. This is stratified squamous epithelium lining the vagina. Notice that in moist environments, such as the vagina, cells remain alive and retain their nuclei all the way to the free surface. Let's finish by reviewing the microscopic appearance of stratified squamous epithelium. Multiple layers of flat cells... found in the epidermis, esophagus, and vagina.

