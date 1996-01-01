We're adding new content all the time
Whether you're looking for a quick answer or a detailed explanation, they have it covered
The videos were very helpful in their explanations and examples and I felt that that it was the best course companion I have ever used. I truly appreciate the way it helped me study for and pass my Physics Final.
Anaïs Leroy
Hunter College of the City University of New York
It has helped me to significantly improve my grades and teaches the content in an easy to understand way. The videos have significantly improved how I study for classes like Biology, Chemistry, Physics and so many more.
Mark Sheffield
University of Pittsburgh - Main Campus
The videos have massively carried me through my UCF experience. The customized schedule based on our syllabus, the tutor availability, the videos, everything was so accessible.
Alyssa DeTommaso
UCF
I was struggling with chemistry and mathematics. The videos really broke down the various concepts and formulas in a simple and organized manner. I especially like the practice problems given.
Torinne
Texas Southern University
This allowed me to break down larger concepts for organic chemistry and really learn the material! Thank you for being a part of my organic chemistry journey!
Ross Jacobson
University of Alabama
These videos have been able to help me understand concepts in math and science in half the time it takes for my professors to teach it.
Caleb Wiedmer
Oklahoma City Community College
I was good at chem in high school but wasn’t getting it in college. I found the videos and I started to learn the why behind what was going on and it excelled my learning and grades.
Amanda Aerts
University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
This helped me excel in all of my pre-med courses and has instilled me with much confidence to complete my coursework. The video lessons that align with my textbook are interactive and helpful.
Liann
Hunter College of the City University of New York
If it wasn’t for these videos I would have struggled so much in Physics. I just happened to stumble upon this site by accident, let me tell you it was a blessing!! Thank you!!
Christina Parker
Oakland Community College
Channels is the main reason i got an A in orgo. It teaches you the main concepts and you just have to expand on them yourselves through practice and study
jide
I can see a future where classes are modeled after this type of learning experience entirely.
Paul McGovern
Palm Beach State College
During most of my General Chemistry 2 course I was struggling to keep up and understand the topics being taught to me. Then I found these videos and they completely changed my life, and grades. I went from getting C's on my first two exams to an A on the third exam and the final!
Gracie Senseman
Baylor
I really do love these videos as they helped in most classes.
Mohamed Warsame
Metropolitan Community College
The videos were very helpful in their explanations and examples and I felt that that it was the best course companion I have ever used. I truly appreciate the way it helped me study for and pass my Physics Final.
Anaïs Leroy
Hunter College of the City University of New York
It has helped me to significantly improve my grades and teaches the content in an easy to understand way. The videos have significantly improved how I study for classes like Biology, Chemistry, Physics and so many more.
Mark Sheffield
University of Pittsburgh - Main Campus
The videos have massively carried me through my UCF experience. The customized schedule based on our syllabus, the tutor availability, the videos, everything was so accessible.
Alyssa DeTommaso
UCF
I was struggling with chemistry and mathematics. The videos really broke down the various concepts and formulas in a simple and organized manner. I especially like the practice problems given.
Torinne
Texas Southern University
This allowed me to break down larger concepts for organic chemistry and really learn the material! Thank you for being a part of my organic chemistry journey!
Ross Jacobson
University of Alabama
These videos have been able to help me understand concepts in math and science in half the time it takes for my professors to teach it.
Caleb Wiedmer
Oklahoma City Community College
I was good at chem in high school but wasn’t getting it in college. I found the videos and I started to learn the why behind what was going on and it excelled my learning and grades.
Amanda Aerts
University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
This helped me excel in all of my pre-med courses and has instilled me with much confidence to complete my coursework. The video lessons that align with my textbook are interactive and helpful.
Liann
Hunter College of the City University of New York
If it wasn’t for these videos I would have struggled so much in Physics. I just happened to stumble upon this site by accident, let me tell you it was a blessing!! Thank you!!
Christina Parker
Oakland Community College
Channels is the main reason i got an A in orgo. It teaches you the main concepts and you just have to expand on them yourselves through practice and study
jide
I can see a future where classes are modeled after this type of learning experience entirely.
Paul McGovern
Palm Beach State College
During most of my General Chemistry 2 course I was struggling to keep up and understand the topics being taught to me. Then I found these videos and they completely changed my life, and grades. I went from getting C's on my first two exams to an A on the third exam and the final!
Gracie Senseman
Baylor
I really do love these videos as they helped in most classes.
Mohamed Warsame
Metropolitan Community College
The videos were very helpful in their explanations and examples and I felt that that it was the best course companion I have ever used. I truly appreciate the way it helped me study for and pass my Physics Final.
Anaïs Leroy
Hunter College of the City University of New York
It has helped me to significantly improve my grades and teaches the content in an easy to understand way. The videos have significantly improved how I study for classes like Biology, Chemistry, Physics and so many more.
Mark Sheffield
University of Pittsburgh - Main Campus
The videos have massively carried me through my UCF experience. The customized schedule based on our syllabus, the tutor availability, the videos, everything was so accessible.
Alyssa DeTommaso
UCF
I was struggling with chemistry and mathematics. The videos really broke down the various concepts and formulas in a simple and organized manner. I especially like the practice problems given.
Torinne
Texas Southern University
This allowed me to break down larger concepts for organic chemistry and really learn the material! Thank you for being a part of my organic chemistry journey!
Ross Jacobson
University of Alabama
These videos have been able to help me understand concepts in math and science in half the time it takes for my professors to teach it.
Caleb Wiedmer
Oklahoma City Community College
I was good at chem in high school but wasn’t getting it in college. I found the videos and I started to learn the why behind what was going on and it excelled my learning and grades.
Amanda Aerts
University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
This helped me excel in all of my pre-med courses and has instilled me with much confidence to complete my coursework. The video lessons that align with my textbook are interactive and helpful.
Liann
Hunter College of the City University of New York
If it wasn’t for these videos I would have struggled so much in Physics. I just happened to stumble upon this site by accident, let me tell you it was a blessing!! Thank you!!
Christina Parker
Oakland Community College
Channels is the main reason i got an A in orgo. It teaches you the main concepts and you just have to expand on them yourselves through practice and study
jide
I can see a future where classes are modeled after this type of learning experience entirely.
Paul McGovern
Palm Beach State College
During most of my General Chemistry 2 course I was struggling to keep up and understand the topics being taught to me. Then I found these videos and they completely changed my life, and grades. I went from getting C's on my first two exams to an A on the third exam and the final!
Gracie Senseman
Baylor
I really do love these videos as they helped in most classes.
Mohamed Warsame
Metropolitan Community College
The videos were very helpful in their explanations and examples and I felt that that it was the best course companion I have ever used. I truly appreciate the way it helped me study for and pass my Physics Final.
Anaïs Leroy
Hunter College of the City University of New York
It has helped me to significantly improve my grades and teaches the content in an easy to understand way. The videos have significantly improved how I study for classes like Biology, Chemistry, Physics and so many more.
Mark Sheffield
University of Pittsburgh - Main Campus
The videos have massively carried me through my UCF experience. The customized schedule based on our syllabus, the tutor availability, the videos, everything was so accessible.
Alyssa DeTommaso
UCF
I was struggling with chemistry and mathematics. The videos really broke down the various concepts and formulas in a simple and organized manner. I especially like the practice problems given.
Torinne
Texas Southern University
This allowed me to break down larger concepts for organic chemistry and really learn the material! Thank you for being a part of my organic chemistry journey!
Ross Jacobson
University of Alabama
These videos have been able to help me understand concepts in math and science in half the time it takes for my professors to teach it.
Caleb Wiedmer
Oklahoma City Community College
I was good at chem in high school but wasn’t getting it in college. I found the videos and I started to learn the why behind what was going on and it excelled my learning and grades.
Amanda Aerts
University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
This helped me excel in all of my pre-med courses and has instilled me with much confidence to complete my coursework. The video lessons that align with my textbook are interactive and helpful.
Liann
Hunter College of the City University of New York
If it wasn’t for these videos I would have struggled so much in Physics. I just happened to stumble upon this site by accident, let me tell you it was a blessing!! Thank you!!
Christina Parker
Oakland Community College
Channels is the main reason i got an A in orgo. It teaches you the main concepts and you just have to expand on them yourselves through practice and study
jide
I can see a future where classes are modeled after this type of learning experience entirely.
Paul McGovern
Palm Beach State College
During most of my General Chemistry 2 course I was struggling to keep up and understand the topics being taught to me. Then I found these videos and they completely changed my life, and grades. I went from getting C's on my first two exams to an A on the third exam and the final!
Gracie Senseman
Baylor
I really do love these videos as they helped in most classes.
Mohamed Warsame
Metropolitan Community College