d. The products of the adrenal medulla prolong the effects of the sympathetic response.

c. The adrenal medulla is a modified postsynaptic sympathetic ganglion.

a. Secretion from the adrenal medulla is triggered by ACTH and the sympathetic nervous system.

Which of the following statements about the adrenal medulla is false?

