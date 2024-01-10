16. Endocrine System
Endocrine Organs
Problem 16.17a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements about the adrenal medulla is false?
a. Secretion from the adrenal medulla is triggered by ACTH and the sympathetic nervous system.
b. The adrenal medulla consists of glandular epithelial cells.
c. The adrenal medulla is a modified postsynaptic sympathetic ganglion.
d. The products of the adrenal medulla prolong the effects of the sympathetic response.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
11
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos