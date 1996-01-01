6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Correctly order the following steps of fracture repair, placing a 1 by the first step, a 2 by the second step, and so on.
____Osteoblasts in the periosteum lay down a bone callus of primary bone.
____Damaged blood vessels bleed and fill the gap between the bone fragments with a hematoma.
____The bone callus is remodeled and replaced with secondary bone.
____Fibroblasts, chondroblasts, and blood vessels enter the clot, and the soft callus begins to bridge the gap between bone fragments.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos