Anatomy & Physiology
In human anatomy, the wrist area of the hand can also be described as:
Which of the following bones is commonly called the thigh bone?
Identify the largest body cavity that is located in the anterior plane and is inferior to the diaphragm.
The transverse plane divides the body parts into:
Which of the following structures is not found within the mediastinum, a subdivision of the thoracic cavity?
Which serous membrane is involved in protecting and lubricating the heart?
Where is the thoracic cavity located in the body?
Which organ is not located within the abdominal cavity?