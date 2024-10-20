Anatomy & Physiology
Which of the following ions is primarily responsible for the initiation of the action potential in neurons?
A neuron is at rest if the inside of the cell is:
The inhibition of K+ leak channels can lead to:
This refers to a shift in membrane potential toward a more positive value.
Which of the following occurs when the potassium channels start to open?
If the resting membrane potential increases and becomes more negative the probability of nerve impulse:
In which region of a neuron does an action potential usually start?
The all-or-none principle applies to which of the following?