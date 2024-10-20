Which of the following structures is located in the inner part of the kidney and is divided into several renal pyramids?
Which of the following is located at the center of the kidney and collects the urine that has been formed by the nephrons throughout the kidney?
Which region of the kidney contains the majority of the nephrons?
What is the main artery supplying blood to the kidneys?
Which vessel feeds blood into the glomerulus within the kidney's renal cortex?
The podocytes in the glomerulus are characterized by:
Which of the following is/are not present in the glomerular filtrate?
Which of the following renal tubules accepts the filtrate from glomerular filtration?
The funnel-shaped structure that collects urine from the kidney and funnels it into the ureter for transport to the bladder is called:
If female and male urinary systems perform the same function, why is it that females are more susceptible to UTIs than men?