Why do infants have "dewy" skin that looks like a freshly picked peach?
Which anion in the ICF is an important component of the cell's primary energy currency?
When the concentration of solutes in the ECF is higher than the concentration of solutes in the ICF, the solution is considered to be:
Answer the question by choosing appropriate responses from the following:
1) Sodium: It is reabsorbed from the proximal convoluted tubule in exchange for potassium.
2) Potassium ions: They are present outside the cell in a 10 times higher concentration than inside.
3) Calcium: It has the least concentration in the sarcoplasmic reticulum.
4) Hydrogen ions: They are secreted in the renal tubules to reabsorb K + ions.
5) Phosphate: It is present in the genetic material (DNA and RNA) and also helps in the formation of the energy currency of the cell (ATP).
6) Ammonium ions: They help in the formation of urea in the DCT.
7) Bicarbonate ion (HCO3-): It plays a crucial role in the reabsorption of H + ions in the kidneys.
Which of the above options correctly matches the ions with their descriptions?
Determine which hormone is not appropriately matched to its effect on electrolyte balance.
Which of the following is true for hyperkalemia in terms of its influence on the resting membrane potential (RMP)?
When a person is said to be suffering from metabolic acidosis, which organ is said to be faulty?
The buffer system which contains ionizable functional groups such as amino group and carboxyl group is called:
Choose which statement is correct regarding the acid-base balance of the body:
I. Acid-base disturbances are handled by the kidneys alone if they are metabolic
II. Respiratory adjustments during acid-base alterations begin in minutes