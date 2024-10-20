Answer the question by choosing appropriate responses from the following:

1) Sodium: It is reabsorbed from the proximal convoluted tubule in exchange for potassium.

2) Potassium ions: They are present outside the cell in a 10 times higher concentration than inside.

3) Calcium: It has the least concentration in the sarcoplasmic reticulum.

4) Hydrogen ions: They are secreted in the renal tubules to reabsorb K + ions.

5) Phosphate: It is present in the genetic material (DNA and RNA) and also helps in the formation of the energy currency of the cell (ATP).

6) Ammonium ions: They help in the formation of urea in the DCT.

7) Bicarbonate ion (HCO 3 -): It plays a crucial role in the reabsorption of H + ions in the kidneys.

Which of the above options correctly matches the ions with their descriptions?