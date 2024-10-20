Identify the correct statement regarding the central dogma of molecular biology.
The central dogma states that in order to make proteins, DNA first needs to be transcribed to:
Which enzyme does not require a primer to start transcription?
What are the building blocks of the genetic code?
What is the nucleotide sequence of the codon that will bind to an anticodon with the nucleotide sequence AUG?
A complex of multiple ribosomes translating the same mRNA simultaneously is called:
Translation requires this product/s of transcription:
Which statement about transcription elongation in eukaryotes is true?
The transcription of DNA into RNA starts when the RNA polymerase binds to a specific DNA sequence known as:
Which of the following events is considered a post-translational modification?