Which of the following muscles is responsible for the involuntary movement of substances through the intestines?
The different tissues in the body have their own respective functions. Which of the following is the main function of the skeletal muscle tissue?
The skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscles in the human body can be classified as voluntary and involuntary. Which among the following muscles is considered as voluntary muscles?
The sarcomere is considered the basic functional unit of the muscle fiber. Which of the following is NOT a component of the sarcomere?
Which of the following is the outermost connective tissue sheath surrounding the entire skeletal muscle?
The following structures are present in the skeletal muscle fiber except:
Which protein covers the active sites of actin in resting muscle fibers?
What does calmodulin activate, which in turn facilitates the binding of myosin head to actin?
Identify the correct order of the muscle contraction cycle.
Which type of muscle contraction occurs when the muscle length remains constant throughout the contraction phase?
Rigor mortis is a phenomenon that occurs after death where the muscles of the body undergo stiffening and contraction. Which of the following is the main reason why a dead body may experience a Rrgor mortis?