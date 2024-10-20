Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
What percentage of the original amount of isotope remains after two half-lives?
The bond that is typically formed between atoms with significantly different electronegativities is called:
Which of the following compounds is bound by a polar covalent bond?
Which non-covalent interaction plays the most significant role in maintaining the three-dimensional structure of a protein in an aqueous environment?
Which ion is formed when a nitrogen atom gains two electrons?
In biological molecules, which condition is most likely to break hydrogen bonds?
Which of the following statements about water is true?
What role does water's adhesiveness play in biological systems?
How does the density of water play a crucial role in maintaining blood circulation in the human body?
Blood plasma is an example of which of the following?
Salts are composed of anions and cations that are held together by:
The pH of an acidic solution can be significantly raised by adding all of the following except:
Which of the following is an example of hydrocarbons?
Which set of functional groups best describes carbohydrates?
All organic molecules contain which of the following elements?
Starch is the storage form of glucose in plants. In humans, it is:
Proteins possess a unique chemical bond known as:
Which genetic disorder is characterized by the progressive accumulation of genetic mutations in the mitochondrial DNA, leading to muscle weakness and neurological issues?
All lipids contain the following elements, except:
Which type of microscope technique is most frequently used to examine tiny sections of objects to analyze their interior features in high resolution?
What type of ribosomes are specific to bacteria?
Which of the following organs possess a ciliated epithelium:
Which of the following statements about the Golgi apparatus is true?
Which of the following are contained in lysosomes that allow them to break down unwanted materials and other cellular wastes?
According to the endosymbiotic theory, what is the origin of chloroplasts found in plant cells?