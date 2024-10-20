The clavicle also known as the collar bone articulates with the following bones, except:
The bone in the proximal row of the carpal bones that has a boat shape and is located at the base of the thumb side of the hand is called:
The elbow joint is the articulation point of the following bones, except:
Professional pianists are more likely to develop which of the following conditions?
What forms the superior lip of the trochlear notch?
The shortest metacarpal articulates with the scaphoid bone through:
During a football game, Sarah collided with an opposing player. As a result of the impact, Sarah experienced immediate pain and swelling in her hand. She noticed deformity and tenderness in the region between her knuckles and wrist. Sarah has likely injured her: