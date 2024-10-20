The brief period of time during an action potential in the ventricular contractile cell when it is completely unresponsive to any additional stimulus is called:
Which of the following statements is true regarding the depolarization of Bundle of His?
The influx of sodium ions is followed by the repolarization phase. What happens during this phase?
The influx of calcium ions into the cell contributes to the maintenance of:
The outward flow of potassium ions leads to the repolarization of the cell membrane. At this stage, the membrane potential becomes:
Which of the following statements about the plateau phase of a cell's action potential is true?
If the refractory period is shortened to match that of skeletal muscle, it may increase the risk of which of the following?