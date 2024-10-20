Which of the following is an example of a joint that can provide rotational movements?
The lateral rotation of the forearm so that the palm faces anterior is:
In which of the following angular motions does the angle between the articulating bones increase?
The hamstrings work in coordination with other muscles to bring about all of the following movements, except:
John a 46 yr. old hiking guide consulted with his primary care physician for shoulder pain after slipping on a rock while on a hiking trip. He told the doctor that he fell with his arms stretched out as he wanted to grip something for balance. What could be the best diagnosis for John's shoulder pain:
Bringing the fingers together demonstrates which type of movement?
Forcing the arm into an excessive abduction and external rotation can result in: