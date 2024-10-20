The hormone that regulates calcium and phosphate levels in the body through bone resorption is called:
Which of the following is a process of bone formation that takes place in long bones during embryonic development and growth?
As new bone tissue is added to the already-existing bone tissue at the surface of the bone by bone-building cells called osteoblasts, the diameter of the bone grows. This process is known as:
A type of bone fracture that occurs in children, particularly in those with developing bones, is called an/a:
When muscles are inactive due to paralysis, there is a lack of mechanical stress on the bones, which leads to a decrease in bone mass and density. This condition is known as:
Which of the following is a bone disorder that commonly affects children and is characterized by delayed growth, knocked knees, bowed legs, enlarged joints, weak muscles, and discomfort in the spine, pelvis, and legs?
Which of the following is a type of fracture that is caused by twisting or torsional stress in the bones and can happen to any long bone in the body but most frequently occurs in the tibia and the femur?