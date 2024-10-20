The three pairs of muscles that line the pharynx and contract in sequence to move food down the throat are named:
Which of the following muscles is located in the ear and is responsible for stabilizing the stapes bone, which is one of the three small bones in the middle ear?
After giving birth, Samantha has trouble controlling her bowel movements. Her doctor suggested exercises to strengthen her weakened levator ani muscles. What is the function of the levator ani muscles in assisting with bowel movements?
Which of the following muscles are powerful extensors of the knee joint and are necessary for movements such as walking, running, leaping, and squatting?
Which of the following muscles is the principal muscle involved in the pouting of the lips?
Which of the following muscles is responsible for the abduction of the big toe?
The muscle that originates at the lateral border of the scapula and attaches to the greater tubercle of the humerus is known as: