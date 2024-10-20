Which of the following muscles originates from the back of the pelvis and inserts into the femur and is also responsible for hip extension?
Which of the following muscles is important for bladder, uterus, and rectum support, urinary continence, and bowel control?
Tendons attach the rotator cuff muscles to the:
Ava whispers something to her friend Lily in her ear, to which she raises her eyebrows and wrinkles her brow. Which of the following muscles is responsible for this action?
Which of the following serve as insertion sites for pennate muscle fascicles?
When the left eye is looking at an object on the floor and it rolls to the left determine which muscle moves the left eye to track it:
Mr. Anderson, a 65-year-old man, was involved in a skiing accident and sustained a hip fracture. The orthopedic examination reveals that he has a displaced intertrochanteric fracture of the right femur. In addition to the fracture, it is noted that the injury has affected a major muscle involved in hip stability and movement.
Identify the specific muscle that is likely to be affected by Mr. Anderson's hip fracture.