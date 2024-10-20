Postganglionic sympathetic fibers in the autonomic nervous system are found in:
Choose which statement is incorrect:
I. Bronchodilation is a sympathetic response
II. Dilation of the pupils is a parasympathetic response
III. Inhibition of the digestion is a sympathetic response
IV. Increased salivation is a parasympathetic response
The effects of acetylcholine in the parasympathetic nervous system are often associated with the "rest and digest" functions. These functions include the following, except:
Which of the subsequent options does not represent a parasympathetic ganglion in the head and neck?
After a stressful event, the human body would try to regain homeostasis. Which action of the body is correct for it to achieve homeostasis:
Which of the following cranial nerves is the main component of the parasympathetic nervous system:
The drug propranolol is usually taken for hypertension but it could also be taken for stage fright. Which of the following would be the expected result of taking propranolol: