Suppose the allele for long lash is dominant over the allele for short lash. If two individuals who are heterozygous for this trait get married, what is the probability of having a child with a long lash?
A man with Rett syndrome married an unaffected woman. They have four children, two boys and two girls. If the condition affected the two girls only, which type of inheritance is applicable in this case?
Huntington's disease is a disorder that can be developed when an individual has inherited at least one copy of the mutant allele. This condition therefore follows:
Which of the following describes polygenic inheritance?
A couple has four children: two boys and two girls. One of the boys is affected by hemophilia and one of the girls is a carrier of the mutant allele for hemophilia (an X-linked recessive trait). Which of the following is most likely true?
In a population of flower plants, there's a gene that determines flower color. The gene follows strict autosomal dominant-recessive inheritance. Red color (R) is dominant, and white color (r) is recessive. A plant breeder has two parent plants: one with genotype Rr and another with genotype rr. What is the probability that their offspring will have red flowers?
Sarah is a high school student conducting a genetics experiment in her biology class. She is trying to determine the blood types of her siblings by creating a Punnet square. If her mother and father have AB blood types, what are the expected blood types of her siblings?