Anatomy & Physiology
Saltatory conduction along the myelinated axon is crucial for:
Which of the following statements about electrical synapses is true?
What causes the synaptic vesicles to move toward the presynaptic membrane?
When a single presynaptic neuron synapses with multiple postsynaptic neurons allowing for signal amplification and the spread of information to multiple pathways, it is called:
What is the impact of excitatory postsynaptic potential on the neuron?
The combination of postsynaptic potentials taking place in a specific location but occurring at slightly different times is called:
Why is saltatory conduction of myelinated axons more energy efficient compared to non-myelinated ones?