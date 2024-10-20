During action potential, the excitation-induced release of calcium ions from the sarcoplasmic reticulum is triggered by :
Which of the following is responsible for the termination of neuronal transmission?
Which of the following statements best describes fused tetanus?
Which of the following happens during the resting state of the muscle contraction cycle?
What is the term used to describe the singular contraction in the muscle fibers of a motor unit induced by a single action potential originating from a motor neuron?
Which of the following is considered the immediate energy source for muscle contraction and is rapidly depleted during intense exercise?
Which of the following is responsible for the ability of smooth muscle to maintain contraction over long periods of time?