The white matter of the cerebrum gets its name from the appearance of:
Which of the following statements about the neocortex of the cerebral cortex is true?
The grey tone of the cerebrum's grey matter is due to the presence of:
John experienced a severe brain injury, leading to significant changes in his personality after recovery. He developed impulsivity and a loss of planning abilities. Which part of the brain was likely affected by the accident?
In Huntington's disease, several parts of the brain are affected. Choose which parts are included:
Mae was riding her horse when it suddenly jumped resulting in her falling and hitting the back of her head on a rock. When Mae woke-up in the hospital she said that she couldn't see anything. What lobe of the cerebrum would you expect to be damaged in Mae:
A tiger is following its prey in order to hunt it. Which of the following areas of the brain coordinates its eye movements when following prey?