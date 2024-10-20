Why does the venous system appear darker red in color compared to the arterial system?
Which of the following mechanisms assists the venous return when you are walking?
The internal jugular vein is a major vein that is responsible for draining blood from all of the following except:
Choose which statement is correct regarding the hepatic portal vein:
I. The hepatic portal vein receives blood from the veins of the gastrointestinal system.
II. The hepatic portal vein drains the blood from the liver and delivers it to the inferior vena cava.
Which of the following veins drain directly to the superior vena cava:
Which of the following lessens the vein's ability to deliver pressure?