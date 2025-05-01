Acid-Base Balance quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is uncompensated respiratory acidosis? Uncompensated respiratory acidosis is a condition where the blood becomes more acidic due to an increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) from inadequate ventilation, and the body has not yet compensated for this imbalance through metabolic mechanisms.

How does hyperventilation affect blood pH? Hyperventilation decreases the concentration of carbon dioxide in the blood, which reduces hydrogen ion concentration and increases blood pH, making it more alkaline.

What is the normal pH range of blood? The normal pH range of blood is typically around 7.35 to 7.45.

What leads to respiratory acidosis? Respiratory acidosis is caused by hypoventilation or inadequate removal of carbon dioxide from the body, leading to increased CO2 and hydrogen ion concentration in the blood.

What is the typical pH of blood in a healthy individual? The typical pH of blood in a healthy individual is about 7.4.

What causes respiratory alkalosis? Respiratory alkalosis is caused by hyperventilation, which leads to excessive loss of carbon dioxide and a decrease in hydrogen ion concentration, raising blood pH.