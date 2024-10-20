Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards
Acids and Bases definitions
- Hydrogen ionsPositively charged ions (H+) that play a crucial role in determining the acidity or basicity of a solution.
- AcidsSubstances that increase the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, affecting biological processes.
- BasesSubstances that decrease the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, often forming water.
- Hydrochloric acidA strong acid that dissociates in water to increase hydrogen ion concentration.
- Sodium hydroxideA strong base that dissociates in water to decrease hydrogen ion concentration by forming water.
- Chloride ionsNegatively charged ions (Cl-) formed when hydrochloric acid dissociates in water.
- Hydroxide ionsNegatively charged ions (OH-) that react with hydrogen ions to form water, reducing acidity.
- ConcentrationThe amount of a substance (e.g., hydrogen ions) present in a given volume of solution.
- Aqueous solutionA solution in which water is the solvent, often used to study acids and bases.
- Biological processesCellular activities that can be influenced by the concentration of hydrogen ions in solutions.