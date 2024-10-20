Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Acids and Bases definitions

Acids and Bases definitions
  • Hydrogen ions
    Positively charged ions (H+) that play a crucial role in determining the acidity or basicity of a solution.
  • Acids
    Substances that increase the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, affecting biological processes.
  • Bases
    Substances that decrease the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, often forming water.
  • Hydrochloric acid
    A strong acid that dissociates in water to increase hydrogen ion concentration.
  • Sodium hydroxide
    A strong base that dissociates in water to decrease hydrogen ion concentration by forming water.
  • Chloride ions
    Negatively charged ions (Cl-) formed when hydrochloric acid dissociates in water.
  • Hydroxide ions
    Negatively charged ions (OH-) that react with hydrogen ions to form water, reducing acidity.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance (e.g., hydrogen ions) present in a given volume of solution.
  • Aqueous solution
    A solution in which water is the solvent, often used to study acids and bases.
  • Biological processes
    Cellular activities that can be influenced by the concentration of hydrogen ions in solutions.