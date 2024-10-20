Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Hydrogen ions Positively charged ions (H+) that play a crucial role in determining the acidity or basicity of a solution.

Acids Substances that increase the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, affecting biological processes.

Bases Substances that decrease the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, often forming water.

Hydrochloric acid A strong acid that dissociates in water to increase hydrogen ion concentration.

Sodium hydroxide A strong base that dissociates in water to decrease hydrogen ion concentration by forming water.

Chloride ions Negatively charged ions (Cl-) formed when hydrochloric acid dissociates in water.

Hydroxide ions Negatively charged ions (OH-) that react with hydrogen ions to form water, reducing acidity.

Concentration The amount of a substance (e.g., hydrogen ions) present in a given volume of solution.

Aqueous solution A solution in which water is the solvent, often used to study acids and bases.