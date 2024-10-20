Skip to main content
Acids and Bases quiz Flashcards

Acids and Bases quiz
  • Which of the following substances can affect the pH of blood?
    Acids and bases affect the pH of blood by altering the concentration of hydrogen ions.
  • Which of the following substances secrete hydrochloric acid?
    Hydrochloric acid is secreted by the stomach lining to aid in digestion.
  • Athletes may use diuretics to help with which of the following purposes?
    Athletes may use diuretics to reduce water retention and potentially lower body weight.
  • What is the effect of acids on hydrogen ion concentration in a solution?
    Acids increase the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.
  • How do bases affect hydrogen ion concentration in a solution?
    Bases decrease the concentration of hydrogen ions by forming water with hydroxide ions.
  • What happens when hydrochloric acid is added to water?
    Hydrochloric acid dissociates into hydrogen ions and chloride ions, increasing hydrogen ion concentration.
  • What is the role of sodium hydroxide in affecting hydrogen ion concentration?
    Sodium hydroxide decreases hydrogen ion concentration by forming water with hydroxide ions.
  • Why is the concentration of hydrogen ions important in biological processes?
    The concentration of hydrogen ions affects many biological processes by influencing pH levels.
  • What is the chemical formula for hydrochloric acid?
    The chemical formula for hydrochloric acid is HCl.
  • What is the chemical formula for sodium hydroxide?
    The chemical formula for sodium hydroxide is NaOH.