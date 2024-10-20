Acids and Bases quiz Flashcards
Acids and Bases quiz
Which of the following substances can affect the pH of blood?
Acids and bases affect the pH of blood by altering the concentration of hydrogen ions.Which of the following substances secrete hydrochloric acid?
Hydrochloric acid is secreted by the stomach lining to aid in digestion.Athletes may use diuretics to help with which of the following purposes?
Athletes may use diuretics to reduce water retention and potentially lower body weight.What is the effect of acids on hydrogen ion concentration in a solution?
Acids increase the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.How do bases affect hydrogen ion concentration in a solution?
Bases decrease the concentration of hydrogen ions by forming water with hydroxide ions.What happens when hydrochloric acid is added to water?
Hydrochloric acid dissociates into hydrogen ions and chloride ions, increasing hydrogen ion concentration.What is the role of sodium hydroxide in affecting hydrogen ion concentration?
Sodium hydroxide decreases hydrogen ion concentration by forming water with hydroxide ions.Why is the concentration of hydrogen ions important in biological processes?
The concentration of hydrogen ions affects many biological processes by influencing pH levels.What is the chemical formula for hydrochloric acid?
The chemical formula for hydrochloric acid is HCl.What is the chemical formula for sodium hydroxide?
The chemical formula for sodium hydroxide is NaOH.