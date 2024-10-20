Action Potentials definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Action Potential A rapid rise and fall in membrane potential across a neuron's axon, crucial for nerve signal transmission.

Resting Potential The stable, negative charge of a neuron at rest, typically around -70 millivolts.

Depolarization The process where a neuron's membrane potential becomes more positive, moving towards zero.

Threshold The critical level of membrane depolarization, around -55 millivolts, needed to trigger an action potential.

Voltage-gated Sodium Channels Protein channels that open in response to membrane depolarization, allowing sodium ions to enter the neuron.

Voltage-gated Potassium Channels Protein channels that open during depolarization, allowing potassium ions to exit the neuron, aiding repolarization.

Repolarization The process of returning the membrane potential to a negative value after depolarization.

Hyperpolarization A state where the membrane potential becomes more negative than the resting potential.

Sodium-Potassium Pump A cellular mechanism that restores resting potential by moving sodium out and potassium into the neuron.

Electrochemical Gradient The combined effect of an ion's concentration gradient and electrical charge across a membrane.

Graded Potentials Small changes in membrane potential that can initiate an action potential if they reach threshold.

Excitatory Postsynaptic Potentials (EPSPs) Postsynaptic potentials that make a neuron more likely to fire an action potential.

Membrane Potential The voltage difference across a cell's plasma membrane, crucial for action potential generation.

Ion Channels Proteins that allow specific ions to pass through the membrane, essential for action potential dynamics.